NATIONAL LEAGUE ACADEMY

FC UNITED 1 MORPETH TOWN 2MORPETH Town advanced in the National League U19 Alliance League Cup with a second half comeback over FC United.Goals from Bailey Geliher and Noah Middleton cancelled out Sandro Da Costa’s goal on the half-hour mark.Will Unsworth could have opened the scoring but somehow diverted the ball wide 20 minutes into the game.But the home side didn’t have to wait long before they did take the lead – Jack Bennet setting up Da Costa who ran in on goal and rounded the visiting goalkeeper Jack Smails before slotting home.Two minutes into the res...