Curzon Ashton are no flash in the pan

Lakeland is ready for Curzon challenge
By Matt Badcock
Picture: Curzon Ashton FC
WELCOME BACK: Adam Lakeland has returned to Curzon Ashton, this time as manager
ADAM LAKELAND is targeting Curzon Ashton’s best ever National League North finish after the new boss left Farsley Celtic to return to the Nash.
The highly-rated 36-yearold was John Flanagan’s first team coach when they secured back-to-back promotions to reach Step 2.
Lakeland, who also had a good spell in charge of Blackburn Ladies, then took Northwich Victoria to the play-offs despite a ninepoint deducti...
