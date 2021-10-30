HOWES THAT FOR A SWIFT RETURN!

By Neil Harvey

GLENN Howes says it was always an ambition to become manager at a club he played for after being appointed at Dorchester Town – and then immediately took on his old team!Howes left Southern League Division One South leaders AFC Totton for the Premier South Magpies this week but returned to the Testwood Stadium yesterday in the FA Trophy. James Wood has followed Howes from Totton and will take the role of assistant manager.Howes, a former Dorchester, Eastleigh, Poole and Basingstoke player, succeeds Robbie Herrera as boss having led Blackfield & Langley to...