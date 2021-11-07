New gaffer Ian Selley backs Chertsey Town squad

By David Richardson

CONFIDENT: Ian Selley

NEW boss Ian Selley believes Chertsey Town have enough to achieve their play-off aim – and so he won’t be making wholesale changes.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder replaced Kevin Maclaren, who quit last week with the Curfews unbeaten in the Isthmian League South Central.

Selley has returned to the club where he had a spell as a player and then as a coach two years ago.

He left to take his first management job at Sandhurst Town alongside Ryan Northmore, moving them up the Combined Counties League Division One table and leaving in March.

Selley has since...