TONY INCENZO: We all love a giantkilling!

Tony INCENZO

talkSPORT RADIO’S NON-LEAGUE EXPERT

CARD TRICK: Tim Buzaglo is mobbed after his hat-trick helped Woking beat West Brom in 1991

PICTURE: Alamy

EVERY single member of the Non-League family can take great satisfaction from St Albans City’s stirring 3-2 win over Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup first round proper last Sunday.

This was a truly magnificent occasion. Those super Saints from the National League South played some scintillating stuff and thoroughly deserved their victory.

Apart from the pulsating action on the pitch, it was lovely to see so many youngsters enjoying...