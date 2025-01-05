POPULAR PAIR BACK TO SAVE BOWERS

MANAGEMENT team Joe Flowers and Luke Wilson have returned to Bowers & Pitsea in a bid to rescue the club’s season.

The pair arrive at the Isthmian Premier club from Essex Olympian League side Runwell Sports to replace James Collins, who resigned on Christmas Eve.

Both men are already firm favourites at the Len Salmon Stadium with Flowers having been part of Rob Small’s management staff that won the Isthmian Division One North and made it to a historic first ever FA Cup first round.

Wilson, meanwhile, played 126 times for Bowers, scoring 24 goals, and won both the Es...