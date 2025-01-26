TONY INCENZO: Our big return fulfils big dream

Tony INCENZO

THE long awaited return of Maghull FC to North West Counties League circles this season following a 25-year absence is quite extraordinary.

The Merseyside outfit were previously engrained NWCL stalwarts having joined the league whilst it originally launched in 1982. However, Maghull resigned in 1999 when stricter ground grading obligations were introduced.

A quarter of a century ensued in the West Cheshire Leagu but last season Maghull attained a promotion clinching position and implemented the necessary amenities to regain NWCL status.

I drove up to attend their home game wit...