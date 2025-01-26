FA TROPHY FACTFILE: Best-yet Brickies bring up their 50 in style

By Phil Annets @FATROPHYFACTFILE

THE lowest ranked club still in this season’s FA Trophy, Isthmian South East club Sittingbourne FC, are also appearing at this stage of the competition for the first time in the club’s 50th Trophy campaign – a competition record for the most campaigns before reaching the last 16.

The Step 4 Brickies travel to National League side Southend United in one of two ties that will see the winner setting their best Trophy run.

The second of those ties sees National League Rochdale travel to National League South opponents Worthing, who are into the last 16 for the ...