A National League derby was the highlight of the midweek fixtures as Rochdale and Oldham Athletic renewed acquaintances at the Crown Oil Arena in a crucial top-seven six-pointer on Tuesday.

Only six points separated both sides before kick-off. The game was a chance for both sides to strengthen their respective promotion challenges.

Claiming all three points on home turf would have consolidated Rochdale’s place in the play-off places, but they did not have enough in the tank to see off the Latics.

Rochdale started the game on the front foot but lacked the finishing touch at the top end of the pitch. They were made to pay as Oldham opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

Tom Pett swung in a pinpoint cross that was met by a flying header from Mike Fondop, who finished emphatically past Sam Waller to put the visitors ahead.

Rochdale probed when they got the chance, but they couldn’t grab an equaliser. Oldham are now fourth in the table, while Rochdale are hanging onto a play-off place on goal difference.

Read on as we look at some of the key points from the game, starting with another hugely influence performance from Oldham’s talented Australian defender.

Reagan Ogle’s Display Helps Oldham Seal Crucial Win

Oldham defender Reagan Ogle played a key role in helping his side keep a clean sheet in the narrow derby win.

The Australian defender has been a key player this season, and his performance against Rochdale emphasised his importance in Mickey Mellon’s side.

Having established himself as one of the first names on Mellon’s team sheet, the 25-year-old has grown a sizeable fanbase in his native Australia.

Oldham have become a popular pick for Aussie sports bettors due to Ogle’s involvement, and they were rewarded with another fine win on Tuesday.

Several new bookmakers in Australia rated Oldham as 2.63 shots to pick up three points and they duly obliged. Dozens of Aussie punters also cashed in on the ‘win to ‘nil’ market.

Bettors who backed their compatriot to help the Latics keep a clean sheet would have been delighted with his performance at Rochdale.

Ogle has caused havoc in National League defences with his long throws, notably helping to set up Fondop for a goal in the win over Yeovil Town earlier this season.

The Australian defender has spent most of his senior career in non-league football, but is hoping to help Oldham climb back into League Two at the end of the season.

Rochdale Still in the Top Seven Despite Rare Home Defeat

Rochdale have been particularly hard to beat at home this season. Oldham were only the third side to get the better of them at the Crown Oil Arena in 12 league games.

The promotion hopefuls have won seven and drawn two at home this season, emphasising their resilience in front of the club faithful.

They had won four consecutive home games heading into the derby, a winning run that served as extra motivation to knock their fierce rivals off their perch.

Despite the defeat, Rochdale are still in the mix for promotion. They are hanging on to their spot in the top seven by a thread, but are just three points ahead of 12th-placed Hartlepool United.

The next couple of games will be crucial to their promotion bid, but Dale need to make sure they get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

Tuesday’s win was the third successive game where Oldham have beaten Rochdale in their own backyard, extending their unbeaten streak against them to five games in all competitions.

The win was also a massive boost for their hopes of climbing out of the National League, leaving them six points off third spot with plenty of games still remaining.