National League launch official campaign calling for three up

THE NATIONAL League are today launching a campaign to officially call for a third promotion spot into the EFL.

Supported by all 72 member clubs, a letter has been penned to the EFL board requesting a vote on changing the regulations from the current two up system to three up.

League chiefs and clubs from Step 1 as well as Step 2 have united behind the 3UP campaign – with a ‘Put Football First’ tagline – in a plea to have the change voted on at the EFL’s June AGM so it can be implemented in time for the 2025-26 season.

A second promotion place – decided through play-offs – was introduced back in 2002-03 but there have long been calls for Non-League’s top tier to fall in line with the EFL divisions who have at least three teams promoted, with League Two boasting four.

EFL chairman Rick Parry admitted in November “we have to acknowledge the need to look downwards as well as upwards” with hopes rising change could be inching closer.

But there is seemingly a reluctance to put it to League clubs while the EFL are in a deadlock with the Premier League around the incoming Independent Football Regulator and the redistribution of football’s income as part of the Whole Game solution

The National League fear that could potentially take years to reach conclusion and believe it’s time for parity regardless.

National League chairman Jack Pearce MBE said: “This summer, the Independent Football Regulator is scheduled to be introduced. Their overall stated objectives include providing financial sustainability, economic resilience and preserving the heritage of the sport.

“In terms of heritage, National League clubs are at the heart of towns and cities across the whole country. The majority of these clubs are over a century old and part of the fabric of their communities.

Bromley won promotion to the EFL for the first time in their history last season (Credit Image: Alexander Canillas/Sport Press Photo via Credit: Zuma Press/Alamy Live News

“An extra promotion place for these clubs into the EFL would create an invaluable aspiration for all these clubs and supporters – plus clubs in the leagues below. We simply can’t wait any longer for parity within the game.

“As well as increased financial stability, 3UP would mean a fluid football pyramid where teams can win promotion from the bottom to the top fairly.

“It will give more opportunity to clubs relegated from EFL League 2 to ‘bounce back’. We have consulted with the leagues below ours in Step 3 who are also supportive of this change – as their clubs could benefit from this change in the long term.

“We have been consistently told that the EFL support our 3UP position in principle but are reluctant to progress any changes whilst they are consulting with the IFR and Premier League (PL) regards their own redistribution of football income.

“However, we believe the 3UP campaign goal is vital to the overall health of the game and the government’s objectives – therefore it should be as high on the agenda as any other matter this year. Otherwise, the National League’s needs are being overlooked during the IFR process, not least because the specific issues between the EFL and PL could potentially take years to reach a conclusion.

“Whilst we recognise and respect the EFL’s verbal support for the National League on three promotions, our clubs have now made it abundantly clear that they see no reason for a further delay on the official process. Rick Parry, the EFL Chair, has often said that ‘the EFL should look down as well as up’ so we’d now like that to actually happen.”

National League CEO Mark Ives argues increasing the National League’s promotion spots in line with the EFL divisions would be “transformative”.

He added: “Since the Football Conference was formed in 1979, our clubs have seldom come together in such a unanimous way as they have done on this issue.

“The National League has had two promotional places since 2003, which have helped transform the fortunes of countless local football clubs and enabled fairytale stories such as Luton Town’s ascent from the National League – through the football pyramid – into the Premier League in 2023.

“Promotions have benefitted the vast majority of our clubs during this 21-year period, but a third spot – bringing the National League into line with the rest of the game – would be completely transformative.

“The National League currently has 15 clubs that are former EFL clubs. These 15 clubs, along with the other clubs in the league, are being disadvantaged by this unfair structure. They are being prevented promotion on sporting merit that they would otherwise deserve and benefit from under 3UP.

“Alongside the National League Trust, the EFL in the Community programme has done great work over many years making positive contributions across the country. We see 3UP as an obvious next step to inspire these communities.

“A new independent fiscal study has recently been commissioned which will underline the financial and social benefits to the clubs and their communities – should the National League gain three promotions. So, 3UP isn’t just an important matter for our clubs but for the communities in which they serve.

“We are privileged to work together in the best football structure in the world and together we have the opportunity to make it even better.

“We are grateful to Rick Parry and the EFL for ‘looking down as well as up’ and hope they will now turn those words into action and support 3UP, so it passes the vote at their AGM this summer.”