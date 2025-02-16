BEDEAU WILL GO DOWN AS A GULLS LEGEND

By Jon Couch

RESPECT: Tony Bedeau

TORQUAY United are mourning legendary player Tony Bedeau, who died this week at the age of 45.

Bedeau will go down as one of the greatest players ever to don the yellow and blue, scoring 65 goals in 374 appearances during two spells at Plainmoor, placing him eighth on the club’s alltime appearance list.

A former Chelsea trainee, Bedeau joined the Gulls as an 16-yearold apprentice in 1995 and helped them finish third in what is now League Two in 2004.

He left the club in 2006 to join Walsall but returned to Plainmoor a year later before en...