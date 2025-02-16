Latest News

FOR CRISIS CELTS IT’S ALL CHANGE

on

More in Latest News:

...but board say 3G pitch plans shelved
By Andy Mitchell

A REMAINING director is backing crisis club Farsley Celtic to survive the exit of chairman Paul Barthorpe – but its much-delayed 3G pitch has been shelved.
Owner Barthorpe stood down from the board on Tuesday, issuing a blistering 800word statement on the club’s website that said Farsley’s Step 2 status had been maintained through “predominantly my wallet” and citing “stress related heart issues” that he appeared to align with the actions of angry fans.
Matters came to a head l...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login