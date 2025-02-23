FUNDRAISER FOR CRISIS CELTS IS £10K AND RISING

By Andy Mitchell

A JUST GIVING page set up to get crisis club Farsley Celtic through the season has raised more than £10,000 in less than a week.

The Celts board launched the appeal this week, targeting a haul of £25,000 to cover the cost of seeing out the campaign and relaying a grass pitch at the club’s ground after much-delayed plans to install a 3G surface bit the dust.

The team are currently groundsharing at Buxton with the stadium out of action all season after the pitch was ripped up to fit a 3G that was halted by under-soil contamination problems and dispute...