LASHENKO OFF AFTER 12 YEARS

By Neil Harvey

LEE Lashenko will step down from his role as Bristol Manor Farm boss at the end of the season after 12 years in charge.

‘Laz’, as he is affectionately known, will go down as the longest-serving and most successful manager in Manor Farm’s history having steered the club to the Western League Premier Division title in 2016/17 and into Step 4 football for the first time.

He also landed the Toolstation League Cup and twice won the Gloucestershire Challenge Cup, while masterminding a run to the FA Vase quarter-finals and record FA Cup and FA Trophy suc...