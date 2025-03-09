SKIPPER SAM TAKES TOP JOB

By Neil Harvey

CAPTAIN Sam Bailey has stepped up to take the interim manager’s job at Lancaster City following the departure of Chris Willcock this week after just over a year in charge.

Willcock left the Dolly Blues by mutual consent following Saturday’s 1-0defeat to Hyde United – their fourth loss in the last five games, which left the club 14th in the Northern Premier League Premier division table, five points above the relegation zone.

Willcock joined the club in January 2024 and led them to a ninth-place finish in Step 3 last season – their highest in...