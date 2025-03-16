Big hurdles yet to come for Three-Up

I THINK we’d all agree that it was high time the National League led a ‘Three-Up’ campaign – and for the sake of the Non-League game I hope it has the desired effect.

Sadly, though, despite the weight of support the campaign has for a third promotion place into League Two, I can’t help but feel that there are still huge hurdles to overcome – namely the EFL member clubs themselves.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gareth Ainsworth told a BBC Radio 5 Live podcast this week “obviously we won’t vote for it”, expressing the need for EFL c...