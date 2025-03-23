Bucks well in chase at top!

By Jon Couch
JOY: Connor Kirby celebrates the winner against Spennymoor
PICTURE: Phil Peat
CONNOR Kirby believes Buxton are starting to prove that they belong with the esteemed company at the top of National League North – and insists they fear no one in the promotion race.
Back-to-back statement wins have seen the Bucks gatecrash into the play-off places and looking to book a seat on Non-League’s top table for the first time in their history.
John McGrath’s side went into yesterday’s visit of King’s Lynn Town on the back of three wins, including a 7-0away thrashing of Oxford City followe...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login