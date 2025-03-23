Pearce so proud of roots

BACK TO WHERE IT BEGAN!

25 YEARS OF NLP

THE NON-LEAGUE PAPER’S FIRST EDITION HIT THE SHOPS ON SUNDAY,MARCH 26, 2000 – WE REVISIT THE OPENING WEEKEND

PITCH PERFECT: Stuart Pearce at Benfleet’s Woodside Stadium on Non-League Day

PICTURE: Phil Greig

STUART Pearce implored top clubs to unearth Non-League treasures on the front cover of The NLP’s first ever edition – and what good advice it has proved!

The England legend famously took that path himself, beginning at Wealdstone before going on to have a decorated career at the very top of the English game.

Pearce joined the Essex Senior League’...