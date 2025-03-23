Pearce so proud of roots

BACK TO WHERE IT BEGAN!
25 YEARS OF NLP
THE NON-LEAGUE PAPER’S FIRST EDITION HIT THE SHOPS ON SUNDAY,MARCH 26, 2000 – WE REVISIT THE OPENING WEEKEND
PITCH PERFECT: Stuart Pearce at Benfleet’s Woodside Stadium on Non-League Day
PICTURE: Phil Greig
STUART Pearce implored top clubs to unearth Non-League treasures on the front cover of The NLP’s first ever edition – and what good advice it has proved!
The England legend famously took that path himself, beginning at Wealdstone before going on to have a decorated career at the very top of the English game.
Pearce joined the Essex Senior League’...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login