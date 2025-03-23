Honour your club at heart of community

MOVING FORWARD SPORTS Community Club of the Year
PRIZE GUYS: Dunstable Town chair Andrew Madaras, right, accepts the award last season
PICTURE: Matt Bristow
WHILE the professional game centres around a results-based business model on the field, the emphasis at Non-League level remains on clubs being at the heart of their communities, carrying out so much good work that often goes unheralded.
That’s why we honour those clubs who go that extra mile – and this year’s National Game Awards are no different.
The Community Club of the Year Award is once again backe...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login