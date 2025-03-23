Connor Kirby: Buxton well in chase at top!

By Jon Couch
Connor Kirby believes Buxton are starting to prove that they belong with the esteemed company at the top of National League North – and insists they fear no one in the promotion race.
Back-to-back statement wins have seen the Bucks gatecrash into the play-off places and looking to book a seat on Non-League’s top table for the first time in their history.
John McGrath’s side went into yesterday’s visit of King’s Lynn Town on the back of three wins, including a 7-0 away thrashing of Oxford City followed by a 1-0 success over title-chasers Brackley Town.
And midfield ace Kirby reck...
