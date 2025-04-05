Kayne and Bobby back with Robins

By Neil Harvey

RETURN: Bobby Wilkinson

VISIONARY owner Kayne Steinborn-Busse is back in the Bracknell Town boardroom – and he’s got a familiar face leading from the dugout.

The former Robins chief has taken back control of the Southern League Premier South club after previous chairman Andy Hunt stepped down for personal reasons.

And in an unexpected twist, Steinborn-Busse has brought back popular former boss Bobby Wilkinson as first-team manager, replacing Jon Underwood, who had been handed the managerial reins in September.

Steinborn-Busse first took over at Bracknell in 2016 and led eno...