Game mourns popular boss Hayward, 59

GLORY DAYS: Gary Hayward enjoyed some good times at Buxton in the NPL Premier PICTURE: MI News & Sport Ltd

TRIBUTES have flooded in for popular manager Gary Hayward, who died this week at the age of 59.

Hayward represented a number of clubs including Belper Town, Arnold Town and Eastwood Town before joining NPL Premier side Hednesford Town, initially as assistant to Nicky Eaden, in 2018.

He went onto become manager before making the switch to Buxton and, after steering the club to safety in his first season in charge, played a key part in the free-scoring Bucks’ squad that toasted Northern Premier League title success in 2021/22.

A brief three-month spell in charge at Ilkeston Town ended in September 2023 with Hayward then moving upstairs to take up a director of football role at Midland League side AFC Bridgnorth at the start of this current campaign.

Leading the tributes, Buxton chairman Dave Hopkins said “The club will always be indebted to Gary and the great memories he gave us, particularly in the title-winning season.

“He was very much in all our thoughts yesterday as fittingly his first signing for the club, Tommy Elliott, scored the winner at Needham Market.

“He will be sadly missed by all at the club and our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”