JOHNNO LANDS A BIG DEAL AT TOWN

By Jon Couch

FARNHAM Town boss Paul Johnson has been rewarded for leading the club to back-to-back titles by signing a new two-year contract.

Johnson has masterminded the most successful spell in the club’s history, leading them into Step 4 for the first time with an invincible season in the Combined Counties League before then adding this year’s Isthmian South Central title a fortnight ago.

Indeed, over the course of the two seasons, the Clarets have lost just two games, scoring 241 goals and conceding just 48.

Johnson’s new deal is a first for the Surrey club...