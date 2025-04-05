National Game Awards 2024-25 list of awards

AFC Wimbledon are the ultimate Non-League success story – so where better way to celebrate their fairytale rise to the Football League by hosting our National Game Awards at their Plough Lane stadium.

After three very successful years in SW19, we’re back again at the Dons’ plush new home this year.

Wednesday, May 14, is the key date for your diary.

So, with lounge suits already booked at the dry cleaners, we’re ready for another glittering occasion.

List of awards

The NLP Lifetime Achievement Team of the Year

Isuzu Unsung Hero

Moving Forward Sports Community Club of the Year

Sports Ground Development Manager of the Year

The FA Cup Run of the Year

Reusch GK of the Year Step 3 & 4 Player of the Year

Huck Nets Goal of the Season

SK Kits Golden Boot

The Sports Circle Player of the Year

The FSA Away Day Experience of the Year

Sportsbeat Young Player of the Year Digital Media Award