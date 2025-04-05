National Game Awards 2024-25 list of awards

AFC Wimbledon are the ultimate Non-League success story – so where better way to celebrate their fairytale rise to the Football League by hosting our National Game Awards at their Plough Lane stadium.
After three very successful years in SW19, we’re back again at the Dons’ plush new home this year.
Wednesday, May 14, is the key date for your diary.
So, with lounge suits already booked at the dry cleaners, we’re ready for another glittering occasion.
List of awards
The NLP Lifetime Achievement Team of the Year
Isuzu Unsung Hero
Moving Forward Sports Community Club of the Year
Sports Ground Development Manager of the Year
The FA Cup Run of the Year
Reusch GK of the Year Step 3 & 4 Player of the Year
Huck Nets Goal of the Season
SK Kits Golden Boot
The Sports Circle Player of the Year
The FSA Away Day Experience of the Year
Sportsbeat Young Player of the Year Digital Media Award