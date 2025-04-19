National League: Search on for new chief as Mark Ives steps down

By Neil Harvey

STEPPED DOWN: CEO Mark Ives

The National League are looking for a new chief executive after Mark Ives stepped down from the role, citing “personal and family reasons”.

Since joining the board at the start of 2021, Ives played a pivotal part in helping the National League rebuild from the effects of Covid and helping to raise the profile of the competition.

Ives, a former CEO at Hertfordshire FA, was also hugely influential in the implementation of the National League’s streaming platform National League TV and, more recently, the launch of the 3UP campaign.

