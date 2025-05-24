Latest News
Promotion is priority for Poppies
Kettering Town’s next manager will be expected to win an “immediate” promotion to the National League.
The cap don’t fit for Wembley finalists
Sunday's huge National League Promotion Final between Oldham Athletic and Southend United at Wembley has been rocked by a ticketing chaos.
Prem star was born a Roman
Premier League AFC Bournemouth could secure the highest finish in their history this afternoon - but it’s not all that long ago that one of their main protagonists was plying his trade in National League South.
Bridge is beaming with his big goal
Southend United saviour Jack Bridge revealed how his risk-or-reward pass paid off with the goal of his career that booked a place at Wembley.
Loan star Vimal has found his new home
They say never fall in love with a loan player. In Oldham Athletic’s case, though, it’s a bit late for that!