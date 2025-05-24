Connect with us

Latest News

Promotion is priority for Poppies

Kettering Town’s next manager will be expected to win an “immediate” promotion to the National League.

By Chris Dunlavy

DEPARTURE: Richard Lavery has left Kettering Town despite enjoying league and cup success

KETTERING Town’s next manager will be expected to win an “immediate” promotion to the National League.
The Poppies are on the hunt for a new boss following the shock departure of Richard Lavery earlier this week.
Lavery, 47, took charge in February 2024, helping to avert relegation before a successful 2024-25 campaign saw Kettering reach the FA Cup second round and finish second in Southern League Premier Central.
A 4-2 defeat at home to AFC Telford United in the play-off final spell...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News

  •

    The cap don’t fit for Wembley finalists

    Sunday's huge National League Promotion Final between Oldham Athletic and Southend United at Wembley has been rocked by a ticketing chaos.

  •

    Prem star was born a Roman

    Premier League AFC Bournemouth could secure the highest finish in their history this afternoon - but it’s not all that long ago that one of their main protagonists was plying his trade in National League South.

  •

    Bridge is beaming with his big goal

    Southend United saviour Jack Bridge revealed how his risk-or-reward pass paid off with the goal of his career that booked a place at Wembley.

  •

    Loan star Vimal has found his new home

    They say never fall in love with a loan player. In Oldham Athletic’s case, though, it’s a bit late for that!