Combined Counties Football League Division One
Promotion chaos has cost our club dear
Fleet Town manager Darryl Evans has accused the Combined Counties League of “failing to take ownership” of the play-off debacle which he insists left his club out of pocket and at a huge disadvantage.
More in Combined Counties Football League Division One
-
Guernsey: New grounds for optimism says Green Lions boss Tony Vance
Guernsey boss Tony Vance believes moving into a football-specific stadium for the first time can give the game on the island a reboot – but insisted for now he is only focused on points and survival.
-
Adders happy to slide under the vase radar
By Andy Mitchell Joint-boss Ross Innes is quite happy for no-one to notice of Atherstone Town as the race for the FA Vase hots up. With Combined Counties League trailblazers Ascot United, high-profile Bury AFC and holders Newport Pagnell Town – Atherstone’s quarter-final opponents – attracting the attention, not many...