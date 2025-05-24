Connect with us

Chris Dunlavy

CHRIS DUNLAVY: Play-off pause shifted power

Play-offs are inherently unfair, but the fate of York City and Forest Green feels particularly cruel.

Chris DUNLAVY
WEMBLEY WAY: The play-off gods were smiling on Oldham Athletic
PLAY-OFFS are inherently unfair, but the fate of York City and Forest Green feels particularly cruel.
York finished the regular season 23 points above Oldham, their 3-0conquerors in Tuesday’s semi-final.
Forest Green ended the campaign some 15 points above Southend, whose victory on penalties at the New Lawn a day later condemned the Gloucestershire side to a second year in the National League.
Take nothing away from Oldham and Southend. Both sides earned their day at Wemb...

