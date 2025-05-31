ADAM VIRGO: Take a bow, Kevin and Micky

WHAT an occasion today’s promotion final is set to be. Two huge clubs with incredible history and tradition, backed by large support in front of what is set to be a record-breaking crowd.

It’s so hard to call. On paper, it looks like it will be a tight encounter. Southend won 1-0 earlier in the season and they’ve also shared a 1-1 draw.

Funnily enough, the two goalscorers that day were Southend United‘s goal machine Gus Scott-Morriss and, for Oldham, Mike Fondop. What’s the betting those two have a big say under the arch this afternoon?

For different reasons – and many of the same – it’s obviously a huge game for both clubs as they look to book their return to the Football League.

When I look at clubs who need to get back into the EFL, the manager is the most important factor.

Think Darrell Clarke at Bristol Rovers, Paul Hurst with Grimsby, Stockport County’s Dave Challinor.

I can’t speak highly enough of the duo in the dug-outs this afternoon, Micky Mellon and Kevin Maher.

The back end of last season was a bit of a mess for Oldham as they drifted out of play-off contention.

We saw it at Chesterfield. When teams get it right, they haven’t always signed the so-called best players. But they sign a squad of players who really make it happen.

Look at Oldham’s squad this year – there is a much better balance.

It’s similar for Southend. They’ve always played decent football but there is a mentality at that club now. That’s been shown in the play-offs. The Eliminator went to extra-time and the semi-final was won on penalties. They found a way.

Remarkable

Kevin has done a remarkable job. They just missed out on the play-offs last year and there were games where he wasn’t making subs because he only had two on the bench.

You’re not talking 12 years ago, this is less than 18 months ago. It’s incredible how far they’ve come in a short space of time – and what they’ve come through.

Protests on the pitch, players not being paid on time, concerns about their future. He always managed to straight bat those questions away and never made excuses.

He could have easily walked away on many different occasions. If he wasn’t an ex-player who has the history with the football club he has, I’m sure he would have.

They lost some players last summer but, as they always have, they’ve recruited really well.

When it really mattered in the final games – and in the play-offs – they’ve shown unbelievable resilience.

If a result ever summed up Southend and Kev, it’s that Rochdale one where they bounced back from 3-1 down.

I’ve been in that position as a player where you look at an opposition with those traits and you think: I wish we weren’t playing them. They just refuse to go away in any game.

Oldham, of course, have cruised through their play-off games. That comes with the experience they have in their changing room and could play a massive part. Joe Garner, Corry Evans, Fondop, Manny Monthe, James Norwood, Mark Kitching.

They are big-game players who have been there and done it. As has Mellon. He won the Conference title with Fleetwood but he has also taken Tranmere Rovers up through these play-offs.

Adapt

And let’s not forget, they beat Boreham Wood that day having played with ten men since the first minute when Liam Ridehalgh was sent off.

That’s the thing about finals. You have to be able to adapt when the game throws up the unexpected.

I look back at the play-off final I played in.

It’s a bit like boxing, you’ve done your training camp all season, there’s not much extra you need to do in the build-up.

It’s more about putting out fires. ‘If we go 1-0 down after five minutes, nothing changes, there’s still 85 minutes to turn it’.

You’re setting scenarios of what could happen and working out how you will deal with it on the day.

Because you never get a second chance at this stage. If someone gets sent off in a league game, you get on with it.

But the magnitude of the prize in this case is huge. You lose and that’s it, finished.

For both clubs it will be the same message: We’re here for a reason, there’s nothing we need to change now.

It’s going to be a big crowd and a fantastic occasion. Whoever goes up will be a fantastic story.

