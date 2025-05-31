Connect with us

Columnists

TONY INCENZO: My top ten from the second half

I’ve travelled far and wide watching almost 70 Non-League matches throughout the past season. From deepest Cornwall to the far North-East, it has all been very enjoyable due to the fact our wonderful clubs continually offer a warm welcome at affordable prices.

Tony INCENZO
TALKING POINTS

I’VE travelled far and wide watching almost 70 Non-League matches throughout the past season. From deepest Cornwall to the far North-East, it has all been very enjoyable due to the fact our wonderful clubs continually offer a warm welcome at affordable prices.
Following The Non-League Paper column I wrote at Christmas reviewing the early part of the campaign, here are my top 10 highlights of 2025 in date order:
HARTPURY UNIVERSITY 1 FAREHAM TOWN 0
Sunday, January 19 2025 at ‘4ED Hartpury Stadium, with Vodafone’
The Isuzu FA Vase – Fourth Round Proper Attendance:...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Columnists

  •

    ADAM VIRGO: Take a bow, Kevin and Micky

    What an occasion today’s promotion final is set to be. Two huge clubs with incredible history and tradition, backed by large support in front of what is set to be a record-breaking crowd.

  • UP FOR THE CUP: Leicester Celtic players prepare to face Fanad United in the FAI Cup PICTURE: Gruber Images UP FOR THE CUP: Leicester Celtic players prepare to face Fanad United in the FAI Cup PICTURE: Gruber Images

    Tony Incenzo: Pathway for a new future

    Unprecedented winds of change are billowing through Non-League football circles in the Republic of Ireland.

  • WEMBLEY WAY: The play-off gods were smiling on Oldham Athletic PICTURE: Alamy WEMBLEY WAY: The play-off gods were smiling on Oldham Athletic PICTURE: Alamy

    Chris Dunlavy: Play-off pause shifted power

    Play-offs are inherently unfair, but the fate of York City and Forest Green Rovers feels particularly cruel.

  •

    WE’VE ALL GOT PLAY-OFF FEVER

    Steve HILL HILLY’S AWAY DAYS LAPPING IT UP: Chester players and fans enjoy their play-off semi-final at Kidderminster PICTURE: Rick Matthews Cup Fever is a well-documented ailment, but did you ever catch a dose of Play-off Fever? That is a different ball game. At least when you’re knocked out of...