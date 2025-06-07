Town must head North

Connect with us

Paul Michael vowed Merthyr Town would “make the best” of being in National League North despite losing an under-wraps appeal against the placement.

By Andy Mitchell

TROPHY TIME: Merthyr Town savour winning Southern Premier South
PICTURE: John Smith

The Southern Premier South champions fell victim to a trio of southern sides being relegated from the National League and now face 10-hour round trips to the likes of Darlington, Scarborough Athletic, Spennymoor Town and South Shields.
Michael supported the club’s decision to argue that Hemel Hempstead Town would have been better placed to head...

