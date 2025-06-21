Latest News
GARY’S BIG HEART WAS SO TRUE TO LILYWHITES
WOUND ED LIONS ARE READY
By Matthew Nash NEW BEGINNINGS: Guernsey’s new Victoria Park stadium will be hosting Step 5 football next season TONY VANCE admits Guernsey were hurt by their relegation to the Southern Combination League but says he is a “realist” and will temper expectations of coming straight back up to Step 4....
Gibraltar ace is a rock for Marc
DORKING Wanderers boss Marc White has made Gibraltar international Louis Annesley his first signing of the summer. Centre-back Annesley, 25, joins from National League side Braintree Town and arrives with experience at the likes of Woking, Barnet, and Dundalk in Ireland. With 51 Gibraltar caps to his name, Anneseley becomes...
Penn so proud to capture Kyle
HALESOWEN Town boss Russ Penn admits even he was surprised to lure back Kyle Finn for a Yeltz return. The Irish midfielder is back at The Grove after spending three years taking Tamworth from Step 3 into the National League. A former Coventry City youth, Finn, 26, featured in Hereford’s...
TOWN TAKE LEAP IN CLUB HISTORY
By Jon Couch CAMBERLEY Town have paid homage to their proud history in launching their new club crest – inspired by a racehorse from over 100 years ago! Club archives suggest the name of their Krooner Park home derives from a four-year-old race horse called Krooner who, on Friday July...