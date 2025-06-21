Connect with us

Latest News

GARY’S BIG HEART WAS SO TRUE TO LILYWHITES

By Tony Bugby

TRIBUTES have been paid to Gary Pierce, the goalkeeper who began and ended an illustrious playing career at Step 4 Mossley AFC, who died aged 74 after battling prostate cancer.
And Lilywhites’ legend Jimmy O’Connor, who brought Pierce back to Seel Park in 1986 at the end of his professional career, has been speaking about the loss of his friend who played for Huddersfield Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Barnsley and Blackpool.
O’Connor, who was Mossley player-manager, said: “Gary was not only a tremendous keeper but a great lad. He was always...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News

  •

    WOUND ED LIONS ARE READY

    By Matthew Nash NEW BEGINNINGS: Guernsey’s new Victoria Park stadium will be hosting Step 5 football next season TONY VANCE admits Guernsey were hurt by their relegation to the Southern Combination League but says he is a “realist” and will temper expectations of coming straight back up to Step 4....

  •

    Gibraltar ace is a rock for Marc

    DORKING Wanderers boss Marc White has made Gibraltar international Louis Annesley his first signing of the summer. Centre-back Annesley, 25, joins from National League side Braintree Town and arrives with experience at the likes of Woking, Barnet, and Dundalk in Ireland. With 51 Gibraltar caps to his name, Anneseley becomes...

  •

    Penn so proud to capture Kyle

    HALESOWEN Town boss Russ Penn admits even he was surprised to lure back Kyle Finn for a Yeltz return. The Irish midfielder is back at The Grove after spending three years taking Tamworth from Step 3 into the National League. A former Coventry City youth, Finn, 26, featured in Hereford’s...

  •

    TOWN TAKE LEAP IN CLUB HISTORY

    By Jon Couch CAMBERLEY Town have paid homage to their proud history in launching their new club crest – inspired by a racehorse from over 100 years ago! Club archives suggest the name of their Krooner Park home derives from a four-year-old race horse called Krooner who, on Friday July...