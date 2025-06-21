Connect with us

KNITTERS KNOTTED IN PLANS FOR LR’S REFORM

By Andy Mitchell

COLLAPSED Hinckley LR’s hopes of reforming at Step 6 have been dealt a blow with the proposed saviour ruling himself out of the running.
Earlier this month, the Knitters pulled out of NPL Midlands and announced they would enter voluntary liquidation just 11 years after forming and that a phoenix club “under new leadership” would seek a place in the National League System for 2025-26.
The situation around a phoenix is complicated by Hinckley LR chairman and sole director Ku Akeredolu owning Leicester Road Stadium through a separate entity. He acq...

    PRE-SEASON FIXTURES

