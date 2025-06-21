Connect with us

Latest News

OUR KING LOUIS WAS EPITOME OF BLUES

By Jon Couch

FONDLY REMEMBERED: Ware FC captain Louis Rose

WARE FC have led the tributes to club captain Louis Rose, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 35 following a long battle with cancer.
Defender Rose enjoyed a 13-year association with the Blues, over two spells, making over 200 appearances for the club, scoring 27 goals.
Along with teammate brother Leigh, he epitomised everything manager Paul Halsey wanted from his players, showing dedication on the pitch and community spirit off it.
Rose was first diagnosed with throat cancer in November 2023 but made an emotional ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News

  •

    HOWE’S THAT FOR DESTINY?

    Dec seals a return with Iron By Jon Couch FULL CIRCLE: Declan Howe has earned a move back to Scunthorpe United – where it all started PICTURE: Alamy SWAPPING Long Beach, California for the depths of English Non-League football might not be everyone’s idea of the perfect life choice, but...

  •

    Downing puts City on the up

    WORCESTER City boss Chris Cornes says the signing of ex-West Brom and Blackburn Rovers defender Paul Downing is a major statement of intent. Downing, 33, has joined the Blues from Kidderminster and boasts almost 300 EFL appearances for the likes of Walsall, MK Dons and Portsmouth. “Paul’s signing is a...

  •

    Lilywhites boss Dover the moon

    FAVERSHAM Town boss Tommy Warrilow has completed his first two signings of the summer as he prepares the club for their new season in Isthmian South East. Warrilow has raided newly-promoted Dover Athletic for goalkeeper Harrison Pont and striker Eniye Amgbaduba – both who had helped Jake Leberl’s side to...

  •

    HUGHES ROUNDS UP THE TROOPS

    Chris DUNLAVY A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL CARLISLE have got a lot wrong in recent years, and question marks remain over Mark Hughes’ capacity to manage in the National League. But credit where it’s due. A raft of sensible off-field appointments following last season’s unexpected relegation from League Two is...