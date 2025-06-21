Latest News
OUR KING LOUIS WAS EPITOME OF BLUES
HOWE’S THAT FOR DESTINY?
Dec seals a return with Iron By Jon Couch FULL CIRCLE: Declan Howe has earned a move back to Scunthorpe United – where it all started PICTURE: Alamy SWAPPING Long Beach, California for the depths of English Non-League football might not be everyone’s idea of the perfect life choice, but...
Downing puts City on the up
WORCESTER City boss Chris Cornes says the signing of ex-West Brom and Blackburn Rovers defender Paul Downing is a major statement of intent. Downing, 33, has joined the Blues from Kidderminster and boasts almost 300 EFL appearances for the likes of Walsall, MK Dons and Portsmouth. “Paul’s signing is a...
Lilywhites boss Dover the moon
FAVERSHAM Town boss Tommy Warrilow has completed his first two signings of the summer as he prepares the club for their new season in Isthmian South East. Warrilow has raided newly-promoted Dover Athletic for goalkeeper Harrison Pont and striker Eniye Amgbaduba – both who had helped Jake Leberl’s side to...
HUGHES ROUNDS UP THE TROOPS
Chris DUNLAVY A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL CARLISLE have got a lot wrong in recent years, and question marks remain over Mark Hughes’ capacity to manage in the National League. But credit where it’s due. A raft of sensible off-field appointments following last season’s unexpected relegation from League Two is...