MARINER REECE SO GRATEFUL TO MOORS
FANS GET BEHIND THE 3UP MISSION
By Paul Adams PARTY TIME: Oldham earned the second promotion berth from the National League this season by winning the play-offs PICTURE: Alamy THE National League have received welcome support for their 3UP Campaign from the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA). A motion at the FSA’s Annual General Meeting in Manchester...
DATA IS A WHOLE NEW BALL GAME!
Mark HARRIS NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE CHAIRMAN HENRY Ford once said, “if you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got.” This could easily be applied to how Non-League football clubs go about generating commercial income. Times are hard and corporate generosity is in short supply....
TOP SHRIMPS DUO DEPART
MORECAMBE boss Derek Adams has suffered a blow after two key men left the club to stay in the EFL. Goalkeeping coach Barry Roche, 43, has left the club to become head of goalkeeping at League Two Fleetwood Town, ending a remarkable 17-year association with the Shrimps. And he is...
GEORDIES HOST TO STARS
HANWELL Town’s Oliver Connell & Son Community Stadium played host to an array of international stars as they competed for the 2025 Unity Cup. The Southern League Premier South Geordies welcomed the national teams of Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Ghana and Nigeria for the tournament which celebrates African and Caribbean...