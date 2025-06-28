Latest News
Ali’s got the perfect Gigg
New Salisbury owner Ali Alhamad hopes afternoons at the Ray Mac will bring him a lot more joy than watching his beloved Manchester United.
-
Anthony Gomez-Mancini brings French class to Rochdale
Rochdale AFC have bolstered their midfield ahead of the new campaign by signing French midfielder Anthony Gomez-Mancini on a free transfer, following his release from Hartlepool United.
-
Morecambe FC board issues ultimatum to owners amid financial crisis
Morecambe FC’s board of directors has delivered an ultimatum to owners Bond Group Investments, urging them to complete the sale of the club or risk forcing it into administration.
-
Mitre announces Enterprise National League partnership
Mitre is set to see its brand and iconic footballs become even more visible, thanks to a new partnership with The Enterprise National League.
-
Macclesfield confirm John Rooney as new boss after Robbie Savage departure
Macclesfield FC have appointed John Rooney as their new first-team manager following Robbie Savage’s move to Forest Green Rovers.