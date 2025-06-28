Connect with us

Latest News

Ali’s got the perfect Gigg

New Salisbury owner Ali Alhamad hopes afternoons at the Ray Mac will bring him a lot more joy than watching his beloved Manchester United.

Kuwaiti inspiredired by Reds
By Chris Dunlavy

NEW Salisbury owner Ali Alhamad hopes afternoons at the Ray Mac will bring him a lot more joy than watching his beloved Manchester United.
The Kuwaiti entrepreneur, a blockchain specialist with a variety of business interests, grew up watching the likes of Ryan Giggs, Eric Cantona and David Beckham rule the Premier League.
It sparked a love of the game that has endured despite a dismal decade for the troubled Red Devils.
“When I was young, I loved English football,” said Alhamad. “England always had the best league, even when Serie A had all th...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News