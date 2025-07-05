Latest News
ACE JAKE’S LANDED HIS PRO SHOT
More in Latest News
-
SIMON GRAYSON
THE BIG INTERVIEW Owner issues are nothing new– positivity is the key By CHRIS DUNLAVY BRING IT ON! New boss Simon Grayson says he is relishing the challenge of rebuilding Hartlepool United PICTURE: Alamy SIMON Grayson is no mug. After 784 games, four promotions and an abundance of boardroom drama,...
-
ALEX GREW AWAY FROM THE GLARE
Chris DUNLAVY A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL AS KIDS, aspiring footballers are often told that success depends on sacrifice, graft and living like a monk while your mates enjoy their teenage excesses. But sometimes the opposite is true. In an interview during the recent Under-21 European Championships, England star Alex...
-
BRODIE BUNCH BUILDING BIG!
North End lifted by Rich pickings By Chris Dunlavy RICHARD Brodie is hoping a triple transfer raid on rivals Chadderton can propel Glossop North End into promotion contention. Ethan Sutcliffe, Jordan Schofield and James Purfield were all key members of the Chadderton side that finished sixth in the North West...
-
TRAWLER BOYS GET A DOSE OF THE BLUES
LOWESTOFT TOWN 2 IPSWICH TOWN U21 4 By Terry Lynes A VERY young Lowestoft Town side were undone by Ipswich U21s after leading at the break. It took a wicked deflection for Ipswich to open the scoring with Sunday Yussuf ’s shot hitting Dylan Ruffles to wrong-foot Ben Self. The...