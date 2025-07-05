FAMOUS CHARITY CUP IS READY TO LAUNCH

Connect with us

LOCAL RIVALRY will once again be at stake as the long-running Graham Edwards Memorial Trophy kicks off today.
The popular charity tournament based in Gobowen, near Oswestry, raises money for Leukaemia Research and will celebrate its 51st anniversary.
It’s named in memory of the promising young footballer, who sadly died of Leukaemia aged just 21 in 1974. One of the longest-running charity tournaments in the country it has raised nearly £190,000 over the years, a sign of its longevity is that sons – and even grandsons – of players who played in the first few ...

Tackle the News

    SIMON GRAYSON

    THE BIG INTERVIEW Owner issues are nothing new– positivity is the key By CHRIS DUNLAVY BRING IT ON! New boss Simon Grayson says he is relishing the challenge of rebuilding Hartlepool United PICTURE: Alamy SIMON Grayson is no mug. After 784 games, four promotions and an abundance of boardroom drama,...

    ALEX GREW AWAY FROM THE GLARE

    Chris DUNLAVY A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL AS KIDS, aspiring footballers are often told that success depends on sacrifice, graft and living like a monk while your mates enjoy their teenage excesses. But sometimes the opposite is true. In an interview during the recent Under-21 European Championships, England star Alex...

    BRODIE BUNCH BUILDING BIG!

    North End lifted by Rich pickings By Chris Dunlavy RICHARD Brodie is hoping a triple transfer raid on rivals Chadderton can propel Glossop North End into promotion contention. Ethan Sutcliffe, Jordan Schofield and James Purfield were all key members of the Chadderton side that finished sixth in the North West...

    TRAWLER BOYS GET A DOSE OF THE BLUES

    LOWESTOFT TOWN 2 IPSWICH TOWN U21 4 By Terry Lynes A VERY young Lowestoft Town side were undone by Ipswich U21s after leading at the break. It took a wicked deflection for Ipswich to open the scoring with Sunday Yussuf ’s shot hitting Dylan Ruffles to wrong-foot Ben Self. The...