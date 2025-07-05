ANG SCHTUM ON CARROLL

Harrop keeps quiet on Prem star rumour

By Matt Badcock

BIG DEAL! Former England striker Andy Carroll is rumoured to be in talks with Chelmsford boss Angelo Harrop, inset

PICTURE: Alamy

ANGELO HARROP says Chelmsford City’s big summer rebuild is on the right course – but is remaining tight-lipped on rumours they are eyeing a sensational swoop for former England striker Andy Carroll.

The ambitious National League South Clarets are transitioning into a full-time football club this summer as they look to take their first step on the path to becoming a Football League c...