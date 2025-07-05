Latest News
ANG SCHTUM ON CARROLL
More in Latest News
-
FABIO AND BRYAN GIVE ROBINS BIT OF MAGIC
AFC WHYTELEAFE 2 CARSHALTON ATH 3 By Thomas Barlow CARSHALTON Athletic ran out victors against newly promoted Step 4 team AFC Whyteleafe in an entertaining game which kicked off both teams’ pre-season programme. Both teams started the first half well. Whyteleafe hit the crossbar on 17 minutes and Carshalton followed...
-
ASH’S IN THE OLD ROUTINE
Returning Hemmo’s at home By Jon Couch SM-ASH HIT! Ashley Hemmings is back at Dagenham & Redbridge after goal-laden times at Kidderminster and, Inset, in action for Daggers against Everton in the FA Cup PICTURE: Gary Learmonth ASHLEY Hemmings says he felt at home straight away after swapping National League...
-
ROBINS CAN FLY ON THEIR NEW CARPET
By Thomas Barlow CARSHALTON Athletic boss Peter Adeniyi reckons their relaid artificial surface can unlock the Robins’ potential. Adeniyi’s side missed out on the Isthmian Premier play-offs by six points last season but hopes are high for another push this time out. This summer a £330,000 investment has been made...
-
IT WAS THE RIGHT TIME TO MOVE ON
ROBBIE SAVAGE ON WHY HE QUIT MACCLESFIELD FOR FOREST GREEN By JON COUCH WITH their strictly vegan menu, organic pitch and playing in a kit made up of recycled plastic and coffee grounds, Dale Vince’s Forest Green Rovers are a football club who like to do things that little bit...