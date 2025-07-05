Ash’s in the old routine!

Returning Hemmo’s at home

By Jon Couch

SM-ASH HIT! Ashley Hemmings is back at Dagenham & Redbridge after goal-laden times at Kidderminster and, Inset, in action for Daggers against Everton in the FA Cup

PICTURE: Gary Learmonth

ASHLEY Hemmings says he felt at home straight away after swapping National League North for the South and completing a shock return to Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 34-year-old striker spent two rather underwhelming seasons with the Daggers in League Two before being released in 2016 following their relegation to the National League.

That led the former Wolves ...