National League South
Ash’s in the old routine!
Ashley Hemmings says he felt at home straight away after swapping National League North for the South and completing a shock return to Dagenham & Redbridge.
Ang schtum on Carroll talk
Angelo Harrop says Chelmsford City’s big summer rebuild is on the right course – but is remaining tight-lipped on rumours they are eyeing a sensational swoop for former England striker Andy Carroll.
Dorking Wanderers boss Marc White handed six-game ban for podcast comment
Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White has been handed a six-game touchline ban for a comment he made in reference to female officials on a podcast earlier this year.
Henry’s ready to ramp it up!
Henry Lukombo admits the opportunity to prove himself in National League South with newcomers Dover Athletic was a ‘no-brainer’.
Dorking Wanderers’ Louie Annesley loves life in the fast lane
Louie Annesley won’t be scared of any National League South forwards next season – after all, he’s mixed it with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe!