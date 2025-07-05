Latest News
SPARKY WILL ALWAYS BE A HERO TO ME
VINCE: ROB’S PERFECT FIT FOR ROVERS
By Jon Couch DOUBLE ACT: Robbie Savage and owner Dale Vince PICTURE: FGR DALE VINCE admits he’s been a sucker for a high-profile manager in the past – but insists new man Robbie Savage will not fall into that bracket. Savage is Vince’s ninth manager at the New Lawn in...
ANDY BUOYED BY TASTY PIES
Chorley impress manager By Pete Tscherewik CHORLEY 1 WIGAN ATHLETIC 2 EYES ON THE PRIZE: Chorley’s Mark Ellis, left, battles with Wigan’s Paul Mullin PICTURE: David Airey CHORLEY boss Andy Preece hailed his makeshift side as ‘excellent’ after they gave Wigan Athletic a run for their money. A combination of...
DION AIMING TO DELIVER AT THE DEVA
DION Kelly-Evans says he will bring “a little bit of everything” to Chester’s bid for promotion from National League North. The former Coventry City defender, who has made over 100 National League appearances for Notts County and Woking, has signed a one-year deal at the Deva. “It’s a good project...
SO MUCH TO GIVE & TAKE!
Takeley seize the moment By John Lyons ON A HIGH: Takeley are looking forward to playing at Step 4 for the first time next season PICTURES: Becky Mason POSITIVE Takeley boss Kieran Amos reckons his side must try to get on the front foot when they kick off life at...