Latest News
FROM TITLE TO FOLDING
More in Latest News
-
SPARKY WILL ALWAYS BE A HERO TO ME
UNITED: Robbie Savage and old Blackburn boss Mark Hughes, right ROBBIE Savage is relishing coming up against his football “hero” this season – and says he can’t wait to beat him! Savage is set to go head-tohead with his former Blackburn Rovers and Wales international manager Mark Hughes when his...
-
LANDERS IS OFF MARK IN STYLE FOR THE BARDS
STRATFORD TOWN 2 EVESHAM UTD 0 By David Lawrence SUMMER signing Henry Landers opened his Stratford Town account to help his side see off their newly promoted opponents. And there was also a goal from teenage striker Cyrus Bruce, with both efforts coming in the second half of an entertaining...
-
Nelson unveils Angels quartet
NEW boss Craig Nelson has bolstered his Tonbridge Angels squad with four new arrivals this week. Nelson has a new number one in talented shot-stopper Jacob Adams, 24, who joins from National League club Wealdstone. And he’s added to that with a double swoop from National League South rivals Chelmsford...
-
TAYLOR MADE FOR SUCCESS
GOSPORT Borough boss Danny Hollands has made a statement of intent by luring talented striker Ethan Taylor from AFC Totton. The 24-year-old was instrumental in the Stags’ promotion from Southern League Premier South last season, scoring 15 league goals, including the winner in the play-off final against Gloucester City. Taylor,...