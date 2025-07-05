Connect with us

HINCKLEY RELAUNCH KNOCKED BACK

HINCKLEY LR’s bid for an immediate relaunch at Step 6 after collapsing with debts of more than £330,000 has failed, writes ANDY MITCHELL.
Chairman Ku Akeredolu, the old club’s sole director who owns Leicester Road Stadium through a separate entity, applied to the FA to bring the Step 4 dropout straight back into the National League System as Hinckley Rovers.
Akeredolu, who acquired the stadium during the demise of Hinckley United in 2013, a club he was also a director of, put himself forward to be involved with Rovers on an interim but indefinite basis. Leicestersh...

