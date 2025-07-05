Connect with us

GAP YEAR FOR CELTIC BUT DEAL ON TRACK

By Andy Mitchell

NEW ERA: David Stockdale is set to take over Farsley

OUTGOING owner Paul Barthorpe has backed “good guy” David Stockdale to get Farsley Celtic back on its feet despite the men’s team being withdrawn for 2025-26.
Relegated from National League North and then a further two levels after failing to obtain an FA licence, the crisis-torn club this week pulled out of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division amid “a wider strategic review of the club’s structure” during the “transitional period we are entering...

