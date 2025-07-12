Latest News
The Big Interview: Le Fondre still has targets after goal-laden career
Adam Le Fondre scored 12 goals in his solitary season as a Premier League footballer. That’s a better minutes-per-goal ratio than Mo Salah and Harry Kane.
More in Latest News
York City’s Paddy McLaughlin honoured with testimonial year after a decade of service
Veteran midfielder Paddy McLaughlin has been awarded a testimonial year by York City, marking more than a decade of service to the club.
Hartlepool United join growing boycott of National League Cup
Hartlepool United have officially declined the invitation to take part in the 2025/26 National League Cup – becoming the latest National League side to opt out.
Eastbourne Borough’s Matt Gray is out to fulfil a fairytale once again
Matt Gray reckons Eastbourne Borough are getting an upgrade on the manager who led Sutton United into the Football League.
Morecambe: We’re at our Whitt’s end!
Fed-up Morecambe fans believe it may be preferable for the club to enter administration rather than wait for under-fire owner Jason Whittingham to sell up.