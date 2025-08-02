Adam Virgo: Knowledge is the bomb for York’s title chasers

ADAM VIRGO GIVES HIS VERDICT ON THE NATIONAL LEAGUE RUNNERS AND RIDERS

By ADAM VIRGO

BIT BETWEEN HIS TEETH: Ollie Pearce will be looking to fire York City to title glory burying the ghost of last season’s heartbreaking near miss

PICTURE: Tom Poole

Cards on the table, my track record when it comes to predicting National League positions is not the best.

Indeed, of the 12 years I’ve done it, predominantly with The NLP, I’ve only actually picked three winners. They were Barnet last year, Leyton Orient, back in 2018-19, and Wrexham a couple of years ago, but that was a bit too obvious so doe...