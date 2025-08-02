Connect with us

Latest News

WESSEX LEAGUE

■CHRISTCHURCH picked up where they left off last season, scoring goals aplenty at their Hurn Bridge stronghold. Church beat Bemerton Heath Harlequins 3-0 to secure a spot in the FA Cup Preliminary Round. Luke Sheehy put the hosts ahead and that was added to by efforts from James Fu and Addwell Chipangura who were also on target.
An injury-time free-kick from Toby Bailey booked New Milton Town a ticket into the next round. Bailey’s 93rd minute winner gave Town a 1-0 victory at Andover New Street.
AFC Stoneham are in the hat still, beating Fleet Town 2-0. Mat Bainbridge a...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News