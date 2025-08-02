Latest News
WESSEX LEAGUE
More in Latest News
Morecambe on the brink as more first team players depart and football operations cease
Morecambe FC’s crisis has deepened further after a second joint statement from Panjab Warriors and others confirmed that football operations have now halted, alongside further first-team departures this week.
Start your engines – we’re back!
The NLP takes a look at how all 24 National League clubs are shaping up as the 2025/26 season gets underway next weekend.
Adam Virgo: Knowledge is the bomb for York’s title chasers
Cards on the table, my track record when it comes to predicting National League positions is not the best.
Milligan building a bridge
Jamie Milligan is hoping to lead a resurgence at Northern Premier League club Bamber Bridge.