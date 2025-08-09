Connect with us

Latest News

Hot-shot Leo plots another fairytale

He was part of the Alvechurch side that dumped Cheltenham Town out of the competition three years ago. Now striker Leo Brown is keen for another FA Cup run.

By David Lawrence

SPOTLIGHT: Leo Brown celebrates for SC Inkberrow
PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

HE WAS part of the Alvechurch side that dumped Cheltenham Town out of the competition three years ago. Now striker Leo Brown is keen for another FA Cup run.
The former Northern Ireland U19 international came off the bench to play in the closing stages of that historic game and has already played a huge part in this season’s competition.
Sporting Club Inkberrow, newly promoted to Southern League Division One South, needed a replay to see off Studley in midweek and Brown scored twice in a 3-2 win to ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News