It’s sweet Caroline for Taylor

LYLE TAYLOR has joined Chelmsford City – with the help of Sky Sports presenter, and Non-League Show founder, Caroline Barker!

The National League South Clarets have snapped up the 35-year-old following his departure from League Two Colchester United.

Former Charlton Athletic, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City striker Taylor – who was spotted at Concord Rangers by Bournemouth – says working with Barker, a lifelong Chelmsford fan, last season has led to the move.

Angelo Harrop’s side have made the switch to full-time football this summer with big ambitions to reach Non-League’s top flight.

And Taylor, who has won promotions with Forest, Charlton and AFC Wimbledon, said: “I worked with Caroline Barker last season and she brought the club to my attention and over the summer I spoke to her and Spencer (Gore – chairman) and it just rolled from there.

“I know a few of the players already so it was good to see some familiar faces.

“Angelo’s been honest with me about what he wants and I’ve been honest with what I would like and we’re aligned, let’s go.”

Manager Harrop said: “I am over the moon that Lyle has joined us. He has been one of our top targets throughout the summer so to make it happen and bring him to the club is huge credit to Spencer and everyone at the club. It’s a very exciting time for us all to be involved with!”