Wort a goal! Lee strike goes viral

SOME FIN-ISH: Lee Wort’s goal for AFC Portchester was captured from the sidelines and has now been seen around the world

LEE Wort didn’t get much chance to bask in the glory of his latest viral FA Cup strike – but his work-mates did this time.

The marksman became an internet sensation for the second time in three seasons with a goal that would grace any Wembley final as AFC Portchester progressed past Melksham Town 3-1 in Tuesday’s extra preliminary round replay.

Wort pulled the ball out on the sky while on the move with a second touch taking him inside his man before wrapping his striking leg behind his standing foot to outfox the keeper to net his second of the game.

But while every lad’s dream came true, real life came calling again within nine hours when the alarm went off for Wort’s latest 12-hour shift at Southampton docks.

“Reality hit when I had to get up at 4.30 the next day,” he told The NLP. “It was a bit of a different day with my phone going off every two minutes and everyone at work was asking how the hell I pulled it off.

“The goal has been all over socials, I’ve had requests for interviews and random friend requests from all over the place. It has gone mad.”

It follows his goal from the centre spot when restarting a tie against Tadley Calleva in 2023 but the scale of this one has been on a different level.

“The one from the halfway line did the rounds but the big platforms have got hold of this and it has run wild since,” he added.

“It is nice. It isn’t every day that you go viral and I am not sure I will score a better goal, I am just glad it got caught on camera.

“I had been having a good game and had scored before that. It didn’t even cross my mind to try the rabona, it just happened.”

As if that wasn’t enough, victory teed up a plum tie at derby rivals Moneyfields in the preliminary round with one big question on everyone’s lips – will he try it again?

“It was the first time I had tried one in a competitive match and I think I might get ridiculed if I keep trying it,” replied Wort.