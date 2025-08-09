Connect with us

FA Cup

Wort a goal! Lee strike goes viral

Lee Wort didn’t get much chance to bask in the glory of his latest viral FA Cup strike – but his work-mates did this time.

SOME FIN-ISH: Lee Wort’s goal for was captured from the sidelines and has now been seen around the world

LEE Wort didn’t get much chance to bask in the glory of his latest viral strike – but his work-mates did this time.

The marksman became an internet sensation for the second time in three seasons with a goal that would grace any final as AFC Portchester progressed past 3-1 in Tuesday’s extra preliminary round replay.

Wort pulled the ball out on the sky while on the move with a second touch taking him inside his man before wrapping his striking leg behind his standing foot to outfox the keeper to net his second of the game.

But while every lad’s dream came true, real life came calling again within nine hours when the alarm went off for Wort’s latest 12-hour shift at Southampton docks.

“Reality hit when I had to get up at 4.30 the next day,” he told The . “It was a bit of a different day with my phone going off every two minutes and everyone at work was asking how the hell I pulled it off.

“The goal has been all over socials, I’ve had requests for interviews and random friend requests from all over the place. It has gone mad.”

It follows his goal from the centre spot when restarting a tie against in 2023 but the scale of this one has been on a different level.

“The one from the halfway line did the rounds but the big platforms have got hold of this and it has run wild since,” he added.

“It is nice. It isn’t every day that you go viral and I am not sure I will score a better goal, I am just glad it got caught on camera.

“I had been having a good game and had scored before that. It didn’t even cross my mind to try the rabona, it just happened.”

As if that wasn’t enough, victory teed up a plum tie at derby rivals in the preliminary round with one big question on everyone’s lips – will he try it again?

“It was the first time I had tried one in a competitive match and I think I might get ridiculed if I keep trying it,” replied Wort.

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in FA Cup